Mukesh Ambani Announces ₹10 Lakh Crore AI Push | 'India Will Build Its Own Intelligence Era'

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & MD of Reliance Industries Limited, unveiled an ambitious vision to make India a global AI powerhouse. Announcing a 10 lakh crore investment over seven years, he said Jio Platforms Limited will build sovereign AI infrastructure, including gigawatt-scale data centres, green energy-powered compute, and nationwide edge intelligence. Calling AI a “modern-day Akshay Patra,” Ambani stressed affordability, accessibility, and digital sovereignty, declaring that India will not rent intelligence but build it for every citizen and sector of the economy.

Published19 Feb 2026, 03:12 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani Announces ₹10 Lakh Crore AI Push At India AI Impact Summit
