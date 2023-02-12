Uttar Pradesh Global Investor's Summit is currentl... moreUttar Pradesh Global Investor's Summit is currently underway in Lucknow. PM Modi accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 2 day long event. UP is looking to attract corporate investment to the state to achieve its dual goal of becoming a trillion dollar economy and create jobs. Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries limited is all set to invest 75,000 crores in the state over the next 4 years. The investment will create digital infrastructure and provide 1 lakh jobs.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.