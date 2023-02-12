Mukesh Ambani led Reliance group to invest 75,000 crores in UP, will create 1 lakh jobs

Updated: 12 Feb 2023, 05:31 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Global Investor's Summit is currentl... moreUttar Pradesh Global Investor's Summit is currently underway in Lucknow. PM Modi accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 2 day long event. UP is looking to attract corporate investment to the state to achieve its dual goal of becoming a trillion dollar economy and create jobs. Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries limited is all set to invest 75,000 crores in the state over the next 4 years. The investment will create digital infrastructure and provide 1 lakh jobs.