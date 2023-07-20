Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Mukesh Ambani Moves To Disrupt Indian Lending Space with Jio Financial Services | Key Details

Mukesh Ambani Moves To Disrupt Indian Lending Space with Jio Financial Services | Key Details

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 05:54 PM IST Livemint

Jio financial services, backed by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is set to enter & disrupt the financial lending space in India. This development has been in the making since 2015, when Reliance got the payment bank licence from the RBI. The group recently decided to demerge its financial services business. It’ll be called Jio Financial Services (JFS). With the help of biggest customer database across telecom , home-internet fiber, retail, etc; JFS is in a unique position to leverage on future consumer spending trends. NBFC space is likely to get more competitive with JFS's entry.

