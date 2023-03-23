Mukesh Ambani, now the only Indian in the list of world’s top 10 billionaires I Report

Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 07:46 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd... moreMukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and the richest man in Asia, is now the only Indian who appears on the list of the top 10 billionaires in the world according to the Hurun Global Rich List. According to the report titled ‘The 2023 M3M Hurun World Rich List’ which was put together by research platform Hurun in collaboration with real estate group M3M, the head of RIL maintained ninth place globally despite a 20% decline in his wealth. The report quoted Mukesh Ambani's net worth at $82 billion. Ambani overtook Adani whose net worth after the Hindenburg report's publication has come down to $53 billion.