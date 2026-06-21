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Mukesh Ambani's Jio Set For BIGGEST Ever IPO Debut; Google, Meta Among Key Investors | Details

Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms has taken a major step towards its long-awaited stock market debut after filing draft papers with market regulator Sebi. The proposed public issue could become a landmark event for India's capital markets and comes as Jio continues to expand beyond telecom into digital services, broadband and technology platforms. Watch.

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Published21 Jun 2026, 08:15 PM IST
Ambani's Jio Set For BIGGEST Ever IPO Debut; Google, Meta Among Key Investors
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