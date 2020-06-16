Multiplexes report losses but line up releases post-October

Updated: 16 Jun 2020, 12:05 PM IST

India's top multiplex chains, PVR Cinemas and INOX... moreIndia's top multiplex chains, PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure Ltd, have reported losses for the March-ended quarter but believe big-ticket releases will bring people back to theatres post October. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.