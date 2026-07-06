Mumbai On High Alert: Work From Home Advised Amid Flooding, Landslides | Mumbai Rain News

Heavy rainfall has brought Mumbai to a standstill as the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) advised private offices to allow employees to work from home. Non-essential and semi-government offices announced a half-day after the IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. Heavy rains also triggered landslides on the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, leading to suspension of Mumbai-Pune train services. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert as intense rainfall and strong winds continue.
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