Mumbai On High Alert: Work From Home Advised Amid Flooding, Landslides | Mumbai Rain News

Heavy rainfall has brought Mumbai to a standstill as the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) advised private offices to allow employees to work from home. Non-essential and semi-government offices announced a half-day after the IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. Heavy rains also triggered landslides on the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, leading to suspension of Mumbai-Pune train services. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert as intense rainfall and strong winds continue.