Music Stops For Goldman Sachs CEO; Calls Time On DJ Gig

Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST

According to a Financial Times report, David Solom... moreAccording to a Financial Times report, David Soloman, the current CEO of Goldman Sachs has decided to put a stop to his colourful side hustle of being a high-profile DJ. Solomon had been getting a lot of media attention for a hobby that is considered unusual for a Wall Street banker.