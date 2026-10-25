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Musk Accuses Zelenskyy’s Ukraine of Weaponising Starlink To ‘Kill People’ | Details

Elon Musk has accused Ukraine’s military of violating Starlink’s terms of service by using the civilian network for offensive drone strikes. In a post on X, the SpaceX CEO said such use was never allowed and that a loophole permitting it was closed last week. He distinguished Starlink as a civilian commercial service from Starshield, which is controlled by the US government. Musk stressed that Starlink remains critical to Ukraine’s defence as the only system that cannot be jammed or destroyed. He warned that turning it off would cause the front line to collapse immediately, while reiterating his opposition to prolonging the war.

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Published25 Oct 2026, 06:02 PM IST
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Musk Accuses Zelenskyy’s Ukraine of Weaponising Starlink To ‘Kill People’
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HomeVideosMusk Accuses Zelenskyy’s Ukraine of Weaponising Starlink To ‘Kill People’ | Details
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