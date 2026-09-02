Musk Blocks Ukraine’s Starlink Strike Plan? Billionaire Opposes Operations Inside Russia: Report

Elon Musk has reportedly opposed Ukraine’s plans to use Starlink-equipped drones for operations inside Russian territory, potentially creating a major hurdle for Kyiv’s long-range strike strategy. A Financial Times report suggested Musk was open to Ukraine using Starlink for such operations, but subsequent reports indicate he has expressed disapproval and wants a negotiated settlement rather than further escalation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly sought approval from U.S. President Donald Trump and Musk, while saying Musk could still change his position. As Russia continues its relentless drone and missile attacks, Ukraine’s dependence on Starlink raises questions over how much influence Musk has over Kyiv’s military capabilities.