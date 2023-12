Musk Launches Grok In India; Should You Buy Or Use Chat GPT’s Free Version? | Watch | Mint In Focus

Updated: 14 Dec 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Musk-led xAI has announced that the company's gene... moreMusk-led xAI has announced that the company's generative AI-based chatbot GROK AI will now be available in India along with 46 other countries. This comes just a week after X rolled out the chatbot for its premium subscribers in the US. Although Grok is said to be better than Chat GPT in some aspects, is it worth the 13,000 rupees Musk expects you to pay?