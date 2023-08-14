Musk ‘Not Serious’ About Fight; Zuckerberg Says He Is ‘Moving On’ | Details

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 06:22 PM IST

The bout between billionaires Musk & Zuckerber... moreThe bout between billionaires Musk & Zuckerberg has become uncertain. Or this could just be a mind game the two billionaires are playing with each other before the fight even begins. Zuckerberg in a thread post also said that he is moving on. As he thinks, Musk is not serious.