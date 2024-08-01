Explore
Business News/ Videos / Musk Vs Maduro: Tesla Boss Elon Musk Accepts To Fight Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Musk Vs Maduro: Tesla Boss Elon Musk Accepts To Fight Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Updated: 01 Aug 2024, 10:25 PM IST Livemint

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday accepted a challenge to fight Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The tech billionaire took to social media platform X to respond to the Venezuelan President's challenge. He tweeted, ‘I accept,’ after a user posted a screen grab from a news daily which said the Venezuelan President was challenging Elon Musk to fight on national television. #elonmusk #maduro #venezuela

 
