Business News/ Videos / Musk’s X Admits Mistake, Deletes 600 Accounts & Bars Obscene Images After ‘Undressing’ Row

Musk’s X Admits Mistake, Deletes 600 Accounts & Bars Obscene Images After ‘Undressing’ Row

Updated: 12 Jan 2026, 05:14 pm IST Livemint

Elon Musk’s X has moved to delete around 600 accounts and block posts in India after a 72-hour government ultimatum over obscene, AI-generated images linked to Grok. Indian authorities flagged the content as a violation of decency laws, prompting takedown orders under IT rules. While X has agreed to comply, questions remain over whether the content is blocked globally or only within India. The episode adds to growing scrutiny of Grok, which has faced earlier controversies over racist and antisemitic outputs, and highlights the challenge governments face in regulating fast-moving AI tools on major social platforms.