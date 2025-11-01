United States Senator J.D. Vance has addressed growing criticism surrounding remarks he made about his Indian-origin wife Usha’s religious background. He clarified that Usha, a Hindu, has “no plans to convert” to Christianity, in response to backlash over his earlier statements. Vance emphasized his respect for their interfaith marriage and rejected suggestions that his comments were disrespectful towards Hinduism. Watch full report
