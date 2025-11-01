'My Hindu Wife Has No Plans...’: JD Vance Breaks Silence On Backlash Over Remark On Usha's Faith

Updated: 01 Nov 2025, 10:45 pm IST

United States Senator J.D. Vance has addressed growing criticism surrounding remarks he made about his Indian-origin wife Usha’s religious background. He clarified that Usha, a Hindu, has “no plans to convert” to Christianity, in response to backlash over his earlier statements. Vance emphasized his respect for their interfaith marriage and rejected suggestions that his comments were disrespectful towards Hinduism. Watch full report