Mystery Man Carrying Khamenei's Coffin Sparks Wild Rumours in Iran | Explained

A heavily masked figure carrying the coffin of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during funeral ceremonies in Mashhad has triggered intense speculation across Iran and social media.Many questioned if it was a senior Khamenei family member, especially as Mojtaba Khamenei was notably absent from public events.Fresh reports claiming to identify the enigmatic figure have only added to the intrigue.