N Chandrasekaran's TVS Motors Link Emerges Amid Reappointment Row: What's The Fresh Battle About?

A high-stakes conflict-of-interest allegation has emerged involving Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran and TVS Motor's Venu Srinivasan, at a time when the power struggle in the board of Indias largest conglomerate has been laid bare. As per documents accessed by Mint, Family members of N Chandrasekaran hold business relations with TVS Motor Co. Ltd. This raises governance questions, because it was the decisive vote by Venu Srinivasan that won Chandrasekaran a fresh term. What is this new allegation all about? Watch.