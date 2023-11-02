Namo Bharat RRTS Trains: Necessity For Delhi-NCR Or A Vanity Project? | Explained | Mint Explains

Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 06:19 PM IST

Delhi is undergoing a mobility transformation. RRTS or the regional transit system is expected to play a big part in taking Delhi’s already relatively better transit network to the next level. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sahibabad RapidX Station, located in Uttar Pradesh.After the inauguration, PM Modi also flagged off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai depot. All this is part of what is known as RRTS or the Regional Rapid Transit System, the country's first semi-high-speed regional rail service. But Does Delhi really need the RRTS or is it just another vanity project? Watch the full video to find out.