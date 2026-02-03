English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 02 2026 15:58:29
  1. ITC share price
  2. 314.80 1.68%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 439.10 3.33%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 188.60 1.62%
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 270.15 7.61%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 362.90 5.34%
Business News/ Videos / Naravane's Revelation On Galwan Clashes Explained: Ex-Army Chief's Memoir Sparks Storm In Lok Sabha

Naravane's Revelation On Galwan Clashes Explained: Ex-Army Chief's Memoir Sparks Storm In Lok Sabha

Updated: 03 Feb 2026, 12:34 am IST Livemint

Former Chief of Army Staff M M Naravane has sparked a political row after excerpts from his forthcoming memoir Four Stars of Destiny were raised in the Lok Sabha. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi attempted to cite reported passages on the 2020 Galwan clashes, drawing objections from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. The Speaker disallowed the reference, citing rules on quoting unpublished material, as the memoir remains under government review. Watch to find out the excerpts.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue