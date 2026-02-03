Naravane's Revelation On Galwan Clashes Explained: Ex-Army Chief's Memoir Sparks Storm In Lok Sabha

Updated: 03 Feb 2026, 12:34 am IST

Former Chief of Army Staff M M Naravane has sparked a political row after excerpts from his forthcoming memoir Four Stars of Destiny were raised in the Lok Sabha. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi attempted to cite reported passages on the 2020 Galwan clashes, drawing objections from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. The Speaker disallowed the reference, citing rules on quoting unpublished material, as the memoir remains under government review. Watch to find out the excerpts.