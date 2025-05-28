Narayana Murthy Funds IIM Ahmedabad’s First 'Inflation-Proof' MBA | Details

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has launched a first-of-its-kind, inflation-adjusted scholarship at IIM Ahmedabad. The scholarship will fully fund a two-year MBA for the institute’s top-performing student. The scholarship is named after Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya and will be awarded to one deserving student each year in the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) at IIMA. The student will be required to score the highest CGPA in the first year of the PGP course.
