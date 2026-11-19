NATO On Edge? Russia Reveals Putin-Trump Talks Details

The Kremlin has confirmed that an hour has been set aside for historic, first-ever three-way talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Thursday. Scheduled on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting—which brings together 21 Asia-Pacific economies in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19—the unprecedented summit is expected to tackle major global flashpoints, including the Russia-Ukraine war, nuclear non-proliferation, and tensions in the Middle East.