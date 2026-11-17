NATO's Postwar Ukraine Plan: Is Putin Facing A New Western Force?

Around 2,800 troops from 11 nations participated in large-scale military drills in Nowa Deba, southeastern Poland, rehearsing multinational operations near Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave. Conducted under Exercise KOALICJA 26.2, the manoeuvres tested advanced drone defences, interceptor deployments, logistics, and allied battlefield coordination. Organised by the Multinational Force-Ukraine—an alliance outside NATO jointly led by Britain and France under the Coalition of the Willing—the exercises simulated post-war peacekeeping, security support, and rebuilding efforts for Ukraine's military once hostilities with Russia conclude.