Natural response to rate cuts: Quantum AMC's Chirag Mehta on gold rally

Updated: 23 Oct 2020, 09:14 AM IST

Chirag Mehta, Senior Fund Manager, Alternative Investments, Quantum AMC joined the latest edition of Mint Money Conversation to discuss whether it is prudent for investors to continue investing in gold. Gold has delivered a return of over 25% over the past year and has led to higher investments in gold. However, the question remains, is it safe to assume that the gold rally continue? Watch the full video to find out what Chirag Mehta had to say on the ‘gold rush’