Naushad Forbes on problems in govt's MSME loan guarantee scheme

Updated: 26 Jun 2020, 11:44 PM IST Livemint

Naushad Forbes, co-chairman of Forbes Marshall, participated in the latest edition of Mint's Pivot or Perish webinar which focussed on the MSME sector in the country. He lauded the government's package announced for the aid of the sector but said that MSMEs were already under stress by the time the announcement was made. While calling the MSME loan guarantee scheme a sensible move, Naushad Forbes added that the speed of disbursements and the rate of interest remained problem areas. Watch the full video for all details.