Navy Gets Its First Made-In-India UAV; All You Need To About Drishti 10 Starliner

Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 08:55 AM IST

The Indian Navy on Wednesday got its first indigenous medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone, the Drishti 10 Starliner unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which will boost its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.