Home >Videos >‘Need a strong bank backbone’: BNP Paribas India CEO on banking industry

‘Need a strong bank backbone’: BNP Paribas India CEO on banking industry

Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 11:32 PM IST Livemint

BNP Paribas India CEO Aymar De Liedekerke Beaufort spoke on the banking industry and its recovery in India. Beaufort said that India needs a strong bank backone. He said that “the real question on the banking sector would be – Is India equipped with the right banks, with the right size, is the discipline of lending loan is on the right way.” The discussion with journalist Mitali Mukherjee was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.