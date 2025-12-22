In this exclusive interaction with Mint, Ashok Vaswani, MD & CEO at Kotak Mahindra Bank opens up about everything from what's changed after he took over the reins 2 years ago, what are the banks' plans for 2026, his dynamic with Uday Kotak, and even what skills are needed for the banking sector going forward. Vaswani explains why they're moving towards building a 'younger, leaner & hungrier' Kotak, why FPIs exiting India isn't too much of a headache, and reveals his favourite book as well. Watch the full interview here!
