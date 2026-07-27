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NEET Paper Leak: PM Modi Appoints Nandan Nilekani To Lead High-Powered Task Force On Exam Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a high-powered task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to overhaul India's examination system in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy. The government has also introduced a stronger anti-paper leak Bill with stricter punishments, fast-track courts, and special investigation mechanisms to curb exam fraud. Here's everything you need to know about the proposed reforms, the new task force, and what these changes could mean for students and competitive examinations across India.

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Published27 Jul 2026, 02:47 PM IST
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PM Modi Appoints Nandan Nilekani To Lead High-Powered Task Force On Exam Reforms
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