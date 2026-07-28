NEET Protest Under Scanner: Delhi Police Identifies 2,873 With Criminal Antecedents | Full Report

Delhi Police has claimed that 2,873 people who attended the NEET paper leak protests were identified using facial recognition and other technical methods, with officials alleging that 989 had criminal antecedents. According to police, some were previously booked in cases including murder, robbery, Arms Act, NDPS Act and offences against women and children. The investigation is ongoing to determine their role during the protests. Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which led the agitation, has demanded withdrawal of all FIRs against protesters and warned it could resume demonstrations if its demands are not met.