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NEET Protests Fallout: Centre Introduces Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Bill; What Does It Change?

The Centre has introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament, proposing stricter punishment for paper leaks and exam fraud following the NEET-UG controversy. The bill seeks to increase jail terms and fines, establish fast-track courts for speedy trials, mandate time-bound investigations, and strengthen action against coaching centres and service providers involved in malpractice. The government has also announced a high-powered task force led by Nandan Nilekani to recommend technology-driven reforms for leak-proof examinations. Watch the full video for all the key changes and what they mean for students and India's examination system.

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Published27 Jul 2026, 02:46 PM IST
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Centre Introduces Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Bill; What Does It Change?
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