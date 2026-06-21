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NEET Re-Exam Blunder: Nagpur Student Allotted Abu Dhabi As Exam Centre One Day Before Exam | Watch

The National Testing Agency (NTA) faced scrutiny after a NEET UG 2026 re-examination candidate from Nagpur was reportedly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi instead of India. The issue, involving candidate Abdullah Mohammad Talib, drew attention online and sparked questions about examination centre allocation ahead of the re-test. Watch.

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Published21 Jun 2026, 08:13 PM IST
NEET Re-Exam Blunder: Nagpur Student Allotted Abu Dhabi As Exam Centre
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