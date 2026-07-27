NEET Row: Kapil Sibal Announces ₹1 Cr Aid, Website Linking Lawyers To CJP Protesters

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal announced a ₹1 crore contribution to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) fund to provide legal aid to students and protesters arrested during the Jantar Mantar NEET protests. This follows Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and the protest being called off on July 25.CJP spokesperson Saurav Das highlighted credible fears of criminal cases against students despite government assurances. Sibal said the CJP will launch a website detailing affected students and allowing lawyers to join pro bono efforts.