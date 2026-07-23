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NEET Row: Opposition Steps Up Pressure On Centre, Oppn Vs NDA MPs Clash Outside Parliament

Opposition parties staged a major protest in Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET irregularities. NDA MPs held a counter-protest, accusing the Opposition of derailing discussion by setting preconditions. Watch the latest visuals from the heated session.

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2026, 08:42 PM IST
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Opposition Steps Up Pressure On Centre, Oppn Vs NDA MPs Clash Outside Parliament
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