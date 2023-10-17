Neither Rocket Man Musk Nor Zuckerberg; This Man Is World’s Smartest CEO | Watch

Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 05:46 PM IST

Do you think Bezos is smart? What about Sundar Pichai? Or for that matter Mark Zuckerberg? To say most CEOs are smart individuals is to mention the obvious. And who is to say who is the smartest among them? What will such a conclusion be based on? Their net worth, company revenue or something else? While those are valid questions, Preply which is online tutoring firm claims to have figured out who’s the smartest among the world’d top executives…. And it isn’t rocket man Musk or Billionaire Bezos or for that matter even Sundar Pichai. Watch the full video to find out, who is the smartest among them.