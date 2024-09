Nepal Devastated By Floods, Landslides | Over 170 People Dead | Rescue & Relief Ops Underway

Updated: 30 Sep 2024, 01:42 PM IST

Nepal Devastated With Floods, Landslides | Over 170 People Dead | Rescue & Relief Ops Underway At least 170 people have been killed and several injured after Nepal was struck by deadly floods and landslides following incessant rains. The Nepalese government's rescue and relief operations are underway. Watch to know more! #nepal #nepalflood