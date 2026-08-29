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Nepal Faces Fresh Flood Threat As China Warns Of Lake Breach Near Tibet Border

China has warned of a fresh flood threat near the Nepal-Tibet border after a newly formed barrier lake breached its banks, raising concerns over another surge of water downstream. Chinese authorities have deployed an engineering team, while rescue personnel and communities near the border have been placed on alert as officials assess the risk. Watch.

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2026, 02:19 AM IST
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Nepal Faces Fresh Flood Threat As China Warns Of Lake Breach Near Tibet Border
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