Nepal Floods: UN Appeals For $49.6 Mn In Aid As Catastrophe Leaves 1,367 Dead & 5,132 Missing

Nepal is facing a devastating flood crisis, with 1,367 people confirmed dead and 5,132 still missing, according to the United Nations. Around 13,646 people have been rescued, while entire settlements have reportedly been swept away and riverbeds dramatically altered. The UN has appealed for $49.6 million to provide food, clean water, healthcare, shelter and cash assistance to more than 84,000 people through December. Difficult terrain and limited access continue to hamper rescue and aid operations, while international experts assist Nepal’s army in searching tunnels for survivors.