Subscribe

Nepal-Tibet Floods: ISRO Satellite Images EXPOSES How Glacier Collapse Triggered Deadly Flash Floods

ISRO satellite images are shedding new light on the catastrophic Nepal-Tibet floods, revealing the scale and sequence of the event that triggered devastation across the Himalayan border region. Investigations into the cause have also shifted focus from an initial earthquake theory to a glacial collapse and debris flow. Watch full report.

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2026, 02:04 AM IST
Advertisement
ISRO Satellite Images EXPOSES How Glacier Collapse Triggered Deadly Flash Floods
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosNepal-Tibet Floods: ISRO Satellite Images EXPOSES How Glacier Collapse Triggered Deadly Flash Floods
Advertisement
Read Next Story