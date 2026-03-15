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Netanyahu Dead In Iran Strike? Israeli PM's Office Officially Addresses Rumors

Netanyahu “Six Fingers” Video Sparks Assassination & AI Deepfake Rumors! A new wartime press conference clip posted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has exploded online after users zoomed in and claimed he appears to have six fingers on one hand. The anomaly triggered immediate theories that the footage is AI-generated, fueling wild rumors that Netanyahu is missing or dead amid escalating Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israel. Speculation intensified with posts from Candace Owens and a cryptic message from Sara Netanyahu. Israel’s government has firmly denied the claims, calling them “fake news.” The frenzy comes as Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices soaring.

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Published15 Mar 2026, 07:26 PM IST
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Netanyahu Dead In Iran Strike? Israeli PM's Office Officially Addresses Rumors
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