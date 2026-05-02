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Netanyahu Losing Grip on IDF Amid Prolonged Wars in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon | Details

A shocking Haaretz report has exposed a deepening mental health crisis inside the Israel Defense Forces, with a sharp rise in soldier suicides linked to prolonged combat stress from wars in Gaza, Lebanon, and beyond.Critics accuse Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of cutting psychological support services and failing to provide proper post-deployment evaluations. Soldiers and families are now warning of severe PTSD fallout, raising urgent questions about troop welfare and Israel’s long-term military readiness. As the IDF remains stretched across multiple fronts, this crisis is sparking intense debate about the human cost of endless conflict. Is Israel facing a hidden mental health emergency within its military? Watch the full report. What are your thoughts on the rising suicides in the IDF? Share in the comments below.

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Published2 May 2026, 06:24 PM IST
Netanyahu Losing Grip on IDF Amid Prolonged Wars in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon
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