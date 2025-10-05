Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Netanyahu Pledges To ‘Demilitarise’ Gaza Strip Hours After Trump Tells Israel To Stop Attacks

Netanyahu announces major hostage breakthrough in Gaza, crediting Trump’s pressure! Hamas signals readiness to release captives and accept parts of Trump’s peace plan, with Cairo talks ongoing for swift resolution. Netanyahu vows Hamas disarmament while retaining Israeli control in Gaza. Will all hostages—living and deceased—return soon? Watch the latest on this historic development!