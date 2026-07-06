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Netanyahu Snubs JD Vance's 'Only Ally' Claim, Names India As Israel’s Key Friend Amid US Rift

Tensions appear to rise between the U.S. and Israel after Vice President JD Vance claimed America is Israel’s only powerful ally in the world. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back, saying Israel has many friends and highlighting strong ties with countries like India. Netanyahu defended Israel’s global partnerships, military expertise and technology leadership while addressing questions about differences with the Trump administration. Is this a sign of strain in U.S.-Israel relations after the Iran conflict?

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Published6 Jul 2026, 03:31 PM IST
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Netanyahu Snubs JD Vance's 'Only Ally' Claim, Names India As Israel’s Key Friend
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