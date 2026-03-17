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Netanyahu’s New Video Fuels Fresh ‘AI Slop’ Speculations Online | Details

Netanyahu’s New Video Shows Ring Vanishing – Fresh AI Deepfake & Assassination Rumors Explode! Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a new outdoor clip in Jerusalem, but users quickly spotted a bizarre glitch: a ring on his finger disappears for a split second then reappears. The anomaly has reignited massive speculation that the footage is AI-generated, fueling conspiracy theories that Netanyahu is missing or dead amid ongoing Iranian missile and drone attacks. This comes just days after the viral “six fingers” video triggered similar claims. The Israeli PM’s office has again dismissed the rumours as fake news.

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Published17 Mar 2026, 10:18 PM IST
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Netanyahu’s New Video Fuels Fresh ‘AI Slop’ Speculations Online | Details
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