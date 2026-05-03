Netanyahu’s Secret Move: How Israel Misled A U.S. Ally and Forced Unwanted Weapons Amid Iran War

Israel may have quietly deployed its advanced Iron Beam laser system to the UAE during the Iran conflict, according to a new report.The prototype high-energy laser weapon, designed to intercept drones and rockets mid-air, was reportedly rushed into operational use even before full integration into Israel’s own defences.Paired with a sophisticated surveillance system for early detection of Iranian drones, the deployment highlights rapidly deepening military cooperation between Israel and the UAE. This marks a significant real-world combat test for next-generation directed-energy weapons during active conflict.