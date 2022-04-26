Netflix loses subscribers, ‘KGF’ crosses 300 crore

American streaming service Netflix lost 2,00,000 s... moreAmerican streaming service Netflix lost 2,00,000 subscribers in the January to March quarter. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.