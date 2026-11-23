Netherlands FM Highlights India-EU Trade Deal, Semiconductor & Green Hydrogen Opportunities | Watch

Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen has highlighted the growing strategic and economic partnership between India and the Netherlands following his meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation across trade, energy, technology, security, agriculture and water management. Berendsen also welcomed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, calling it an important step towards expanding trade and investment opportunities. He highlighted the potential for green hydrogen exports and cooperation in the energy transition. The Tata Electronics-ASML MoU is also expected to deepen collaboration between India and the Netherlands in the semiconductor ecosystem.