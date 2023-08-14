Netizens React To Air India’s New Logo & Livery | What Happened To The ‘Maharaja’?

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 06:13 PM IST

Air India is undergoing an overhaul. On Thursday, ... moreAir India is undergoing an overhaul. On Thursday, the airlines unveiled a brand new brand logo and new aircrfat livery. Netizens were quick to react to the changes. Some said it was a good decision while others didn’t like the new livery. Travellers will see the new logo by the end of December this year when Air India's first Airbus A350 enters its aircraft fleet.