In this Diwali special episode on how to invest in Samvat 2082, we speak with a man who manages over ₹7 trillion in assets - Mr Navneet Munot, the CEO & MD of HDFC AMC. He reveals his biggest investing lesson, why he's bullish on Indian equities and why he thinks diversification and consistency is the only way forward. Watch!
