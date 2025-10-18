English
Business News/ Videos / 'Never Forget': HDFC AMC's Navneet Munot On How To Invest In Samvat 2082: DO NOT Focus On One Asset

'Never Forget': HDFC AMC's Navneet Munot On How To Invest In Samvat 2082: DO NOT Focus On One Asset

Updated: 18 Oct 2025, 12:18 pm IST Livemint

In this Diwali special episode on how to invest in Samvat 2082, we speak with a man who manages over ₹7 trillion in assets - Mr Navneet Munot, the CEO & MD of HDFC AMC. He reveals his biggest investing lesson, why he's bullish on Indian equities and why he thinks diversification and consistency is the only way forward. Watch!

 
